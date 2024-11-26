Anupam Kher On Directing 'Tanvi The Great' 22 Years After Debut Film | Exclusive

At 68, Anupam Kher, last seen in Netflix's Vijay 69, hopes to turn a new leaf in his over three-decade-long career in the movies. Kher announced in March 2024 that he will be returning to the director's chair 22 years after his debut Om Jai Jagadish. His second directorial, titled Tanvi The Great, has been inching towards completion at a brisk pace. After this, he will helm the Australia-India co-production The Return, which he plans to take on the floors before the end of next year.

In an interview with Republic's Suyesha Savant, Kher, who has featured in over 540 movies, shared why he stayed away from direction for over two decades, his return behind the camera and his plans to direct more movies in his remaining time in the film industry.

Anupam Kher's Vijay 69 is treaming on Netflix | Image: Anupam Kher/Facebook

Anupam Kher takes inspiration from Clint Eastwood

Kher shared that his zeal for direction is inspired by Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, who is making a film at 93. "A big inspiration comes from Clint Eastwood who is 93 and is directing a film and I can understand why he is doing that. It stimulates you. I was obsessed with Tanvi The Great for one year. With the story, the music and the dialogues of the film."

File photo of Anupam Kher | Image: Anupam Kher/Facebook

Tanvi The Great is a musical story, with Oscar winner MM Keeeravani onboard as the composer. Lyricist Kausar Munir has penned songs for Kher's upcoming directorial venture. The Kashmir Files actor spoke about how his first movie as director, the 2022 release Om Jai Jagadish, didn't do well commercially and he never thought of making another film until a few years back, when the story of Tanvi The Great came his way. He described it as an "important film" for the coming time.

MM Keeravaani with Anupam Kher and Sonu Nigam | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram

"Tanvi The Great is the film that I am directing 22 years after Om Jai Jagadish, my first film. It was not my story though. I tried to do as decent a job as I could. Unfortunately, that year, only Vikram Bhatt's Raaz did well. Cinema was transitioning and it didn't do very well commercially. After that, I did not make any film. But a story came my way, 3-4 years back. It really inspired me and I wanted to get it out to people. I wrote the script with two other writers. I think the way I have looked at it now, it can be an important film of our times. It has amazing music by MM Keeravaani sir. We have two Oscar winners in it. I have a Japanese DoP who is brilliant. I have not announced the actors yet. But I am very proud of what I have achieved," Kher shared about Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher says The Return could go on the floors by end of 2025

While Tanvi The Great wraps up production, Kher has already set his next directorial, an Indo-Australian co-production, The Return. He hopes to take the project on the floors before 2025 end. "For how many years I work now, I'd also like to direct films as much as I can," Kher said.

File photo of Anupam Kher | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram