Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:50 IST, December 10th 2024

Anurag Kashyap Unhappy About His Daughter Aaliyah Marrying Shane? Video From Cocktail Night Viral

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is all set to marry her long-time beau Shane Gregoire. Bride's father was seen pale at the cocktail party, video went viral.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah getting married to Shane | Image: X

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations began on December 4. On Monday night, December 9, the couple hosted a cocktail party for friends and family, attended by several Bollywood celebrities and captured by paparazzi. However, a moment from the evening shows the bride’s father arriving at the bash looking seemingly sad, sparking concern among netizens about his feelings regarding the marriage.

Anurag Kashyap gets emotional as his daughter Aaliyah gets hitched

On the cocktail night, The soon-to-be-married couple arrived dressed in hues of red and black. Aaliyah, who is a digital content creator, opted for a red sequin lehenga and blushed as she got ed with her to-be-husband. Shane looked dashing in a black bandhgala over which he wore a blazer. After them, Anurag Kashyap arrived at his daughter's cocktail bash in Mumbai. While interacting with paps, Anurag Kashyap is seen experiencing bitter-sweet pangs of emotions as his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets ready to marry the love of her life, Shane Gregoire. Appearing sombre and refraining from smiling, he responded to requests for a smile, saying, “Dhulan ka baap hu, muskurau kysy andar se rone ka dil karra hai.”(“I’m the bride’s father; how can I smile when my heart feels like crying inside?).

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah is reportedly set to the tie knot on December 11. Anurag Kashyup’s daughter is relatively young as she turned 23 this year.

Other guests at Aaliyah and Shane's pre-wedding bash

Several others were also present. Most noticeable was the presence of Alaya F and her rumoured boyfriend, Aaishvary Thackeray, although they arrived separately. 

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap friend at her pre-wedding bash | Image: X

Similarly, Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured partner, Vedang Raina, also joined the pre-wedding festivities but made separate entrances. Ibrahim Ali Khan was present as well. The Gen Z celebrities embraced the celebrations, dressed in dazzling sequin ethnic outfits.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:50 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.