Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Enjoy Sunday Date At Gateway Of India, Video Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were snapped at Premanand Maharaj Ji's ashram a few days ago, are back in Mumbai. The couple was snapped on early Sunday at Gateway of India and the video of the same is going viral on the internet.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Sunday morning date

In the video shared on X, Virat and Anushka can be seen getting out of their car and heading towards the Gateway of India. The actress can be seen in a white t-shirt paired with a black short skirt and a layered outfit with a blue shirt. Virat, on the other hand, can be seen in an all-black ensemble.

In another video shared by a paparazzo, they were seen leaving for Alibaug.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual diaries

A few days ago, the couple, along with their two children, were snapped at spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj Ji at Vrindavan Dham. The video of their visit went viral on the internet that shows them bowing down in front of the spiritual leader. In another video, the couple could be seen attentively listening to the sermon delivered by the spiritual Guru. Premanand Maharaj Ji lauded the couple for keeping in touch with their spiritual side despite earning massive success. He said, "These guys are very brave. To devote yourself to God after achieving such fame in the world is quite a difficult thing. We think that your (Anushka's) devotion towards God would have an impact on him (Kohli) as well."