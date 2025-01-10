'Anushka Sharma's Devotion Impacted Virat Kohli', Says Premanand Maharaj As Couple Visits Him In Vrindavan With Akaay, Vamika

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The actor-cricketer couple have returned to India after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match series in Australia. The couple visited Vrindavan with their children Akaay and Vamika to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ji. Video of Anushka and Virat, who are known to be spiritual, from the ashram are now viral online.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit Premanand Maharaj, actress asks for ‘Prem Bhakti’

On January 5, photos and videos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the Vrindavan ashram of Premanand Maharaj ji surfaced online. The couple could be seen attentively listening to the sermon delivered by the spiritual Guru. Their children Vamika and Akaay also accompanied the couple.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Vrindavan | Image: Instagram

The faces of both the children were blurred as Anushka-Virat have not shown the faces of their children in the media. The couple is known to be in touch with their spiritual side, and the Pari actress recalled the last time she visited the Maharaj. Previosuly, the former Indian cricket team skipper also visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Kainchi Dham.

What did Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli talk to Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan?

In a viral video, Anushka Sharma can be heard talking to Premanand Maharaj about the last time she visited him. The actress spoke about the questions she wanted to ask him. She could be heard saying, "Pichli baar jab hum aaye they to mann mein kuch sawaal they. Mujeh laga ki puchungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe, un sab ne kuch na kuch waisa sawaal kar liya tha. Jab yahan pe aane ki baat kar rahe they, main aapse mann hi mann baat kar rahi thi. Agle din main Kanti Vartalap kholti thi aur koi na koi wo sawaal puch raha hota tha. Aap bas mujhe prem bhakti de do. (The last time I came, I had a few questions in my heart. I wanted to ask those questions but someone else more or less covered it. When I was thinking about coming here, I was talking to you inside my mind. The next day, I would open ‘Kanti Vartalap' and those questions would've been asked by someone. Now, all I want is your blessings.)