Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Unseen Pic From Australia Goes Viral, Fans Enquire About Vamika, Akaay

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Unseen Pic: The actor-cricketer coupe is in Perth, Australia to attend the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches between Australia and India. On December 1, their photo with a fan went viral on social media. The duo can be seen dressed in casuals as they obliged the fan with a photograph.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli unseen photo from Perth goes viral

Fan pages of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been circulating photos of the couple online. In the viral pic, they can be seen posing with a fan in Australia. The couple, who prefers to stay away from the public eye, could be seen in casual attire while they stepped out.



Anushka Sharma donned a black t-shirt teamed with loose denim and accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece. Virat, on the other hand, posed in a cream t-shirt and denim. However, some social media users were more inquisitive about the couple's children. A comment read, “Where are Vamika, Akaay? missing them."

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family

Before tying the knot in 2017, Virat and Anushka were in a relationship for a few years. However, neither had confirmed the same at the time. As per reports, love blossomed between them when the actress invited the former Indian cricket team skipper to her housewarming party.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 | Image: Instagram