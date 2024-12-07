AR Rahman Taking A Break From Work After Separating From Wife Saira Banu? Daughter Khatija Reacts

AR Rahman and his estranged wife Saira Banu caused a stir when they announced their separation after over two decades of marriage. Amid this, rumours started doing the rounds that the Oscar-winning composer would be taking a break from work. However, before it could escalate, the composer’s elder daughter Khatija Rahman was quick to call out the fake rumours and requested people not to spread such baseless information.

Khatija Rahman rubbishes rumours about AR Rahman’s break from work

Why AR Rahman and Saira Banu separated?

Saira, through her lawyer Vandana Shah, stated that she has taken a break from her marriage due to her health issues. She further detailed that she has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai for the past couple of months and has relocated to the city from Chennai. Speaking to Republic, Saira shared, “I am currently in Mumbai. I have not been physically well for the past couple of months so that is the reason I wanted to take a break from AR Rahman. I would request YouTubers and the Tamil media please don’t say anything against him. He is a gem of a person. The best man in the world. It is because of my health issues that I had to leave Chennai because I know that if I'm not in Chennai you people will wonder where Saira is. I have come to Mumbai and I'm going ahead with my treatment. It could not have been possible with AR Rahman's busy schedule in Chennai. I don't want to disturb anybody, neither my children, nor him.”