Arijit Ko Mila Hai Issiliye...: Netizens Slam Sonu Nigam For Saying Singers Like Kishore Kumar Yet To Receive Padma Awards

Sonu Nigam wears his heart on his sleeves when it comes to voicing his opinions. This time, the veteran singer has pointed a finger at the government after they announced the Padma Awards 2025. The 51-year-old singer, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2022, has pointed out how some legends from the music industry are yet to receive the due recognition. He took to his social media handle and dropped a video, where he named a few legendary singers who didn't get anything. This year, the government has conferred Arijit Singh with Padma Shri and late singer Sharda Sinha with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

India and its pending Padma Awardees: Sonu Nigam

Taking to his Instagram, Sonu Nigam dropped a video where he named a few veteran singers, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghosal and Sunidhi Chauhan, for not receiving anything despite being a force of inspiration. He also argued how two music maestros Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar inspired singers across the globe and still get nothing. Mohammad Rafi was confined to just the Padma Shri award, while Kumar didn’t even get Padma Shri.

“Two singers have inspired the entire world. One of them was confined to just the Padma Shri award—Mohammad Rafi Sahab. And the other didn’t even get a Padma Shri—Kishore Kumar ji," he said. Singer added, "Posthumous awards are being given nowadays, but even among the living legends, there are those like Alka Yagnik, who has had such a long and phenomenal career, yet hasn’t received any recognition like that. Shreya Ghoshal, who has been proving the brilliance of her art for so long, also deserves recognition. Sunidhi Chauhan, who has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice, hasn’t received anything yet either.”

However, this didn't go down well with the netizens and speculated that the singer is jealous as Arijit is being conferred at such as young age in comparison to him.

Netizens believe Sonu Nigam is taking a jibe at Arijit Singh

Soon after he shared the video, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Sir I respect u so much as always but why do I sense jealousy in your words? I know you are talking totally about Arijit Singh he Padma Shri so perfectly at the right time and I think he deserves this. And now in this generation, he is not near his singing level. I mean he is just king. Ye aap kishore kumar aur mohmmad rafi ko chhod ke jo bhi singer bole ho vo koi bhi singing mein Arijit ke aas-paas bhi nai hai."

A fan wrote, "I'm not saying that you're wrong but itne dino tak yaad nahi aaya? Arijit ko mila tab yaad aaya? You're a respected artiste; jealousy doesn't suit you." Another wrote, "Though I totally agree... But the disrespect towards Arijit. He's the most followed artist on Spotify and has left no stone unturned. Literally the most sorted and loved person. Definitely didn't expect it from you." A third user wrote, "Arijit Singh is rare Sir, he is an amazing human being, pure soul... So we are very happy."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

