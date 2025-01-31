Published 17:36 IST, January 31st 2025
As Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya Reunite, Thandel Star Talks About Doing Hindi Film After Laal Singh Chaddha | Exclusive
As Thandel Hindi trailer was launched in the presence of his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya talks about doing another Hindi film.
Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya reunited at the trailer launch of the latter's upcoming film Thandel in Mumbai. The two actors featured in Aamir's ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Due to its release during the pandemic and as mentioned by Aamir, given its technical and performance issues, the film could not become a box office hit despite expectations. Laal Singh Chaddha also incidentally marked the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.
Talking about his Hindi film debut and the audiences in North India, the Telugu actor told us, "I enjoyed the process thoroughly and I respect the audience there immensely, they're very encouraging." Meanwhile, Thandel, Naga Chaitanya's 23rd film, is based on the true story of Andhra fishermen who go out fishing and get caught in Pakistan waters. "The core of the film is a love story," he shared, hinting at Sai Pallavi's prominent role as Satya.
As buzz surrounded the release of the movie's Hindi trailer in the presence of Aamir, Chay talked about doing another Bollywood film. He admitted that the non-performance of Laal Singh Chaddha has in no way discouraged him from taking on another Hindi project. "I have nothing coming up right now, but I would do a Hindi film," he said.
Present at the movie's event were Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti, and producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu. Thandel will release on February 7, as the Valentine's Week kickstarts. Chay and Sai Pallavi, who have featured in Love Story (2021), will look to recreate the magic onscreen.
Talking further about movies connecting with the audiences and how that's the magic of cinema, Chay shared, "When I say an immersive experience, it trails back to emotions because that's what the audience connect to. And when they're sitting in the theatre and they're watching a performance in a way wherein we control their breath, we control their thought process. All this is through our emotions."
