Ayan Mukerji Joins Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan In Their New Year Thailand Famjam

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year 2025 with their close family and friends. The beloved couple is currently holidaying in Thailand with their loved ones. Several pictures from their trip have surfaced online since the start of their trip. The latest sunset photos shared on social media show the family enjoying their time together and are now going viral.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha saw the first sunset of 2025 in Thailand with their family

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a group photo of the family on her Instagram, feeding everyone posing together and radiating "Hum Saath Saath Hain" vibes. She captioned it, "Memories made together last a lifetime."

The picture featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, their daughter Raha, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Bharat Sahni (Riddhima’s husband), and their daughter Samara and their close friends including Rohit Dhawan, his wife Jaanvi, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. All were seen posing in a yacht with the backdrop of 2025's sunset. Soni Razdan also posted a few pictures from the yacht, with baby Raha’s adorable presence adding a special charm to the family moments.

The mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Raha’s sunkissed picture taking over the internet

Neetu Kapoor also shared a few pics, including one that captured Alia enjoying the sunset with Raha, which melted hearts.

They celebrated New Year together in Thailand, and numerous videos and pictures from their celebration went viral.

Earlier, in a viral clip shared by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir was seen rushing to Alia for a hug at the stroke of midnight to welcome 2025. The couple marked the moment with a kiss as they wished each other a Happy New Year.