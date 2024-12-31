Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Glimpse Of Thama From Set | Watch

Ayushmann Khuranna-Rashmika Mandanna In Thama: 2024 comes to its end and the new year will be around in a matter of few hours. B Town stars are extending New Year 2025 wishes to their fans in every unique way. Joining the celebrations, Maddock's next horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna have also surprised their fans by dropping the first glimpse from the set.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna share the first video from the set of Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film Thama. A few months after the makers officially announced the project, the Bala actor took to his Instagram handle on Monday evening and shared a video featuring himself and Srivalli from the set of their upcoming love story. In the video, the duo can be seen making the movie title Thama with hand gestures. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Hope you're having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali."

The post quickly went viral as many fans shared their excitement about seeing this new pair together.

Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also join Maddock's horror-comedy universe

After delivering the highest-grossing film of Bollywood ever with Stree 2, Maddock has announced another project with Rashmika Mandanna-Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

Thama poster | Image: X