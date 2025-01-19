Azaad Box Office Collection Day 2: Debutants Rasha Thadani-Aaman Devgn Starrer Struggles, Mints ₹3 Crore

Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani’s period drama Azaad hit the cinemas on January 17. Despite Ajay Devgn being in the film, there has been no improvement in the earnings on second day as well. Let us know how much Azaad has collected.

Azaad’s box office performance day 2

According to report in Sacnilk, Azaad earned around ₹1.50 crore India net on its second day. On the first day, it collected ₹1.50 crore and the film’s total collection now stands at ₹3 crore. Azaad’s highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (30%), followed by Bengaluru (17.75%), Hyderabad (15%), Lucknow (11.50%) and Jaipur (11%).

Ajay Devgn in Azaad | Source: Instagram

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn’s acting receives praise

Azaad has been facing stiff competition from Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency. This clash has added pressure to Azaad’s numbers at box office. However, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn’s acting has been getting lot of love and praise from netizens.

One user wrote, “ #AzaadReview Azaad speaks directly to the soul 3 life lines of movie are #azaad , horse #AamanDevgan #rashathandani Aman has his own style , rasha thadhani dialogue delivery is much better then many star daughters right now @pragyakapoor_@RSVPMovie@gitspictures”.

Another user wrote, “Whatt an amazing movie loved the story.. in the end audience were literally clapping and hooting for the actors @RashaThadani@AamanDevgan@ajaydevgn #Azaad #AzaadReview”.

“Saw #Azaad and I am totally surprised to see @ajaydevgnsir performance in it. It is better than #SinghamAgain. I am glad @Abhishekapoor used ajay sir's intensity so perfectly. May be screentime was lesser but impact was huge. I absolutely loved it”, wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “𝗔𝗭𝗔𝗔𝗗 : 𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗠𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗘 !!#Azaad holds onto #AjayDevgn's Unbeatable Intensity. And, Whenever He Appears on the Screen, the Energy goes to the Next Level. #AamanDevgan & #RashaThadani's confident debut.”