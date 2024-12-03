'Bablu Pandit' Vikrant Massey Unlikely To Feature In Mirzapur Film After Announcing Retirement

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram account on the wee hours of December 2 to announce that he is taking a temporary break from acting. The 12th Fail fame shared that he will only be seen in two projects which are slated to release in 2025. Amid this, uncertainty looms over the actor's return as Bablu Pandit in the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the drama series - Mirzapur.

Vikrant Massey to not return in Mirzapur: The Film?

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mirzapur, a celebrated web series, is about to make its grand debut on the big screen. In October, the makers made an exciting announcement that the series would be turned into a movie which will release in theatres after around two years. They shared a teaser announcing the same and hinted that Divyendu, who died in the second season, will return for the film. With him will return Abhishek Banerjee, who played the role of Subodh aka Compounder.



Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur | Image: IMDb

In the film's teaser, the makers did not include glimpses of Vikrant Massey. The actor essayed the role of Bablu Pandit, the younger brother of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) in the web series. Following the news of his retirement, it is unlikely that Massey's character will feature in the film. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

37-year-old Vikrant Massey announces retirement

Vikrant Massey, who is basking in the success of his latest film The Sabarmati Report, has decided to call it quits in acting aged 37 and shared that he realised “it's time to recalibrate and go back home.” On Monday morning, Vikrant, who will be seen in Zero Se Restart took everyone in shock after announcing that he planned to step back from acting after 2025. He penned a note on Instagram, which read: “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support A But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”