Published 22:20 IST, December 24th 2024

Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan Starrer Likely To Earn ₹13 Crore On Day 1

Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer has acquired 8976 shows in theatres across India and has sold 91,313 tickets so far.

Baby John poster. | Image: X

Baby John Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of the action thriller which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is just a day away from hitting the theatres and the movie has sold over 90,000 tickets across 8976 shows in 2D format in India, per Sacnilk. Helmed by Kalees, the movie is expected to make a business between ₹11-₹13 crore on the opening day.

Baby John's Day 1 prediction

According to Sacnilk, Varun Dhawan starrer has acquired 8976 shows all over India and has sold 91,313 tickets (at the time of writing this article). If we break down the advance booking statewise then Maharashtra is topping the list as it has collected ₹50.94 lakh, followed by Delhi at ₹46.05 lakh. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to X and predicted that the movie which is releasing on holiday, Christmas, will mint between ₹11-13 crore crore nett.  "If the movie gets positive word of mouth (WOM), the Christmas holiday could boost Day 1 to ₹ 15 crore nett. 5-Day Weekend Estimate: ₹45-55 crore nett, depending on audience feedback," he further wrote.

To note, Baby John will be facing tough competition with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 despite being in the third week of the release. The second instalment earned over ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office within 19 days.

Ahead of the release, the Baby John team seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Priya Atlee, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi were snapped at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Varun said, "It was a very good feeling offering prayers here at the temple. God is bigger than the film. I just prayed that people go and watch the movie."

Baby John will release on December 25, Wednesday.

Updated 22:20 IST, December 24th 2024

