Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan Starrer To Have A Poor Opening? Likely To Earn ₹15 Crore

Baby John Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan starrer has finally hit the theatres today, December 25. The movie which has a south-flavoured action sequence is receiving mixed reviews from the critics and audience. While everyone is praising the 'massy' performance of Varun, the plot of the movie has seemingly received criticism. Helmed by Kalees, the movie also starred Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Owing to the mixed responce, the movie is expected to have a low opening at the box office.

Baby John box office collection day 1 prediction

According to a report in Sacnilk, the movie (at the time of writing this article) earned ₹9.77 crore at the box office in India. The numbers are expected to rise up to ₹13-15 crore, but still, it's quite a low opening despite getting the benefit of a holiday release. Baby John had an overall 24.53 per cent Hindi occupancy by 9 PM with the maximum reported in Chennai (52.33 per cent).

To note, the movie is facing tough competition with Pushpa 2, which is in its 3rd week of release. The movie is the second choice for Hindi circuits as they are enjoying Pushpa 2's Hindi version. Baby John is reportedly in third position in metropolitan areas after Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Is Baby John worth the money?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given 3.5 stars out of 5 and has dubbed the movie a "mass-masala". He wrote, "Hardcore mass entertainer packaged with striking action pieces... Boasts of some solid, clapworthy moments, despite tried-and-tested formula... #VarunDhawan, in mass mode, in super form. #BabyJohnReview. The first half feels stretched, and as noted earlier, the writing could have avoided relying on repetitive, formulaic situations... Additionally, the soundtrack falls short, lacking a memorable score that resonates with the audience... However, the background score is terrific."

Industry tracker Sumit Kadel has called the movie "okaish remake". He gave 3 stars out of 5 and said, "#BabyJohn, a remake of #Theri with slight screenplay tweaks, offers a mix of mass moments and a decent narrative. [ Film also reminds of #Simmba #Ghajini and few more films based on similar story line. ] The first half is slow, but a strong pre-interval and interval block (featuring a scene-stealing performance by Rajpal Yadav) are Powerful."