Baby John Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Plummets Drastically After Christmas

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. While the non-working day boosted the sales of the film on its opening day, the following day registered a big dip at the ticketing counter. The movie witnessed a decline in over 50% business on the second day of theatrical release.

Baby John box office collection registers massive dip on day 2

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John opened to a dismal response at the box office. The movie said to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, minted ₹11.25 crore at the box office on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. On day 2, the film performed even worse.

Official poster of Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan | Image: Instagram



The Varun Dhawan starrer minted ₹4.5 crore on day 2 as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The movie has now amassed a total of ₹15.75 crore. As per trade experts, the movie faces stiff competition from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in mass markets and Hollywood biggie Mufasa: The Lion King in urban circles.

Baby John hit the big screens on Christmas 2024

Baby John makers unveiled the film's trailer in grand style earlier this month. The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action. Varun, with his thriller performance, stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.