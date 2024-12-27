Published 10:57 IST, December 27th 2024
Baby John Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Plummets Drastically After Christmas
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer opened to a decent collection on Christmas but failed to impress the audience on the following day.
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. While the non-working day boosted the sales of the film on its opening day, the following day registered a big dip at the ticketing counter. The movie witnessed a decline in over 50% business on the second day of theatrical release.
Baby John box office collection registers massive dip on day 2
Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John opened to a dismal response at the box office. The movie said to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, minted ₹11.25 crore at the box office on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. On day 2, the film performed even worse.
The Varun Dhawan starrer minted ₹4.5 crore on day 2 as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. The movie has now amassed a total of ₹15.75 crore. As per trade experts, the movie faces stiff competition from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in mass markets and Hollywood biggie Mufasa: The Lion King in urban circles.
Baby John hit the big screens on Christmas 2024
Baby John makers unveiled the film's trailer in grand style earlier this month. The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action. Varun, with his thriller performance, stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.
Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released on December 25.
