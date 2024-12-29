Baby John Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan Starrer Shows Slight Growth Amid Reports Of Being Replaced By Marco

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Said to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, the film is directed by Kalees and also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The actioner has not been able to impress the audience at the big screens leading to reports of it being replaced with the Malayalam movie Marco.

Baby John box office collection improves on weekend

The Varun Dhawan starrer opened to a decent ₹11.25 Cr at the domestic box office. However, in the subsequent days, the movie plummeted at the ticketing counter. On day 2 of the theatrical run, it minted ₹4.75 crores and ₹3.65 core the next day. The action flick has registered a positive trend in business for the first time in four days.

Varun Dhawan plays a policeman in Baby John | Image: IMDb

On day 4, which marks the first Saturday of release, Baby John has registered slight growth. The film minted ₹4.25 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹23.90 crore in the four-day theatrical run.

Baby John to be removed from multiplexes to make way for Marco

Amid a lukewarm response to Baby John in theatres, it was reported that the movie would be removed from the big screens. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, select distributors have decided to let go of the Varun Dhawan starrer to make way for Marco. The Malayalam movie has been garnering commercial and critical praise. As per the makers, the Hindi version of the movie has been added to 140 screens across North India.



Baby John is facing a tough competition from Marco Hindi | Image: Instagram