Baby John Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan Starrer Shows Slight Growth Amid Reports Of Being Replaced By Marco
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer has been raking in dismal numbers at the box office leading to its ouster from a few multiplexes.
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan starrer hit the big screens on December 25, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Said to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri, the film is directed by Kalees and also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The actioner has not been able to impress the audience at the big screens leading to reports of it being replaced with the Malayalam movie Marco.
Baby John box office collection improves on weekend
The Varun Dhawan starrer opened to a decent ₹11.25 Cr at the domestic box office. However, in the subsequent days, the movie plummeted at the ticketing counter. On day 2 of the theatrical run, it minted ₹4.75 crores and ₹3.65 core the next day. The action flick has registered a positive trend in business for the first time in four days.
On day 4, which marks the first Saturday of release, Baby John has registered slight growth. The film minted ₹4.25 crore as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹23.90 crore in the four-day theatrical run.
Baby John to be removed from multiplexes to make way for Marco
Amid a lukewarm response to Baby John in theatres, it was reported that the movie would be removed from the big screens. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, select distributors have decided to let go of the Varun Dhawan starrer to make way for Marco. The Malayalam movie has been garnering commercial and critical praise. As per the makers, the Hindi version of the movie has been added to 140 screens across North India.
A source told the publication, “There’s a curiosity to see it (Marco) as many are claiming that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultra-violent film Animal (2023), looks like a kiddie movie, in front of Marco because of its excessive violent scenes. Hence, there’s a demand for it, and Baby John’s shows are being replaced with that of Marco and also films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.” An official confirmation on the same is awaited.
