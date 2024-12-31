Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan Starrer Records All-time Lowest, Mints Only ₹1.85 Crore

Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer has been struggling at the box office since it hit the theatres. The action thriller was expected to leave a mark on the actor's career trajectory, but it seems the result is the total opposite. The numbers have been dropping since the second day, and on the sixth day, the movie recorded its all-time lowest.

Baby John box office collection day 6

Helmed by Kalees, the movie only managed to mint ₹1.85 crore at the box office in India, which means it failed to pass the Monday test. Adding the six-day collection, the total stands at ₹30.50 crore in India per Sacnilk. Baby John had an overall 10.77 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (16.75 per cent). Seeing the collection trend, it seems impossible for Baby John to even reach ₹40 crore mark in the opening week.

(A poster of Baby John | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Baby John is the remake of the hit Tamil film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The original version minted a little less than ₹160 crore. However, the Hindi remake version of the film has not only acquired a flop status but will not nearly reach Theri's box office haul.

(A poster of Theri | Image: Prime Video)

Baby John facing tough competition with Pushpa 2 and Mufasa