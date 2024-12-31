Published 08:30 IST, December 31st 2024
Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan Starrer Records All-time Lowest, Mints Only ₹1.85 Crore
Baby John Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan starrer failed to pass the Monday test and could manage to rack in ₹30.50 crore in India per Sacnilk.
Baby John Box Office Collection: The Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh starrer has been struggling at the box office since it hit the theatres. The action thriller was expected to leave a mark on the actor's career trajectory, but it seems the result is the total opposite. The numbers have been dropping since the second day, and on the sixth day, the movie recorded its all-time lowest.
Baby John box office collection day 6
Helmed by Kalees, the movie only managed to mint ₹1.85 crore at the box office in India, which means it failed to pass the Monday test. Adding the six-day collection, the total stands at ₹30.50 crore in India per Sacnilk. Baby John had an overall 10.77 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (16.75 per cent). Seeing the collection trend, it seems impossible for Baby John to even reach ₹40 crore mark in the opening week.
For the unversed, Baby John is the remake of the hit Tamil film Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The original version minted a little less than ₹160 crore. However, the Hindi remake version of the film has not only acquired a flop status but will not nearly reach Theri's box office haul.
Baby John facing tough competition with Pushpa 2 and Mufasa
Pushpa 2: The Rule which is in its fourth week at the box office is giving a major fight to Baby John which is not even a week old. Mufasa: The Lion King, which was released a week before the Varun starrer is also enjoying the perks of the holiday season. Allu Arjun starrer on its fourth Monday, racked in ₹5.25 crore in Hindi, taking its total to ₹758 crore plus. Mufasa, on the other hand, collected ₹5.4 crore in all languages on its 2nd Monday, taking its India business to ₹107.1 crore.
