Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:13 IST, December 7th 2024

Baby John Song Pikley Pom Out: Varun Dhawan Channels His Girl Dad Vibes In Second Track

Baby John Song Pikley Pom: Following the success of the first track Nain Matakka, the makers of Varun Dhawan starrer have released a new song in which he can be seen dancing with his on-screen daughter.

Baby John | Image: Instagram

Following the success of the upbeat track 'Nain Matakka', the makers of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's much-awaited film 'Baby John' have released its second song titled 'Pikley Pom'. 
 

The song shows Varun embracing his role as a doting father alongside child artist Zara Zyanna, who plays a key role in the family entertainer. Their bond in the song shows the affectionate side of Varun's character, offering fans a sweet glimpse of his "girl dad" persona.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 


The song, presented by Atlee and composed by S. Thaman, features vocals by Vishal Mishra and The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.  Recently, the teaser of 'Baby John' was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.


Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.
 

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist.
 

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.
 

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be released on December 25. 

--ANI--

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:13 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.