Baby John X Review: Varun Dhawan's 'Massiest Avatar' Leaves Netizens Impressed

Baby John X Review: Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated actioner has finally hit the big screen today. It has been directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee whose latest offering was the 2023 blockbuster Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and many others. As the film is on the ground now, many cinemagoers already marked their attendance in the theatres. Netizens seem to express their excitement on X (formerly Twitter) with many filled with praises for the megastars' performance.

Baby John's Twitter review

The Baby John reviews pouring in after its first day of release. With much praise for its action, music, and performances. One enthusiastic X post about Varun Dhawan's entry read, "Massiest title card for any Y-gen actor; with all his characters being shown in the background giving an ode to him with the mass bgm!" Another fan simply says, "Agree or die, Best Title Card ever in Bollywood cinema."

Another user wrote, "The grand Entry of BHAI JAAN #Salmankhan Agent Bhai jaan. The screens will go on fire more. Massy massy in #Varun Dhawan's #BabyJohn #BabyJohnReview (sic)."

The third user wrote with a suggestion, "Acting of #Varun Dhawan is good but not fit for Larger than life Action roles should do web series like Citadel more. The story is a little bit changed but most of the film is Frame to Frame copy of Theri (sic)."

The cameo by Salman Khan has certainly been a highlight of the film as one social media user shares, "Atlee Anna really knows how to present THE SALMAN KHAN!"

Is Baby John as grand as it was shown in the trailer?

Talking about his upcoming film, Baby John, the makers unveiled the film's trailer in grand style earlier this month. The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.