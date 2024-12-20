Published 19:14 IST, December 20th 2024
Bada Khush Hua Mei: Anupam Kher On When He Saw His Photo On Currency Note Instead of Gandhiji
Anupam Kher graced Republic Media's Sangam on December 20 and shared how his life is full of hilarious incidents.
New Delhi: Anupam Kher graced Republic Media's Sangam with his appearance on December 20. The veteran actor entertained the audience with an impromptu act and shared his reaction when he saw his photo on an Indian currency note. Kher expressed his happiness in finding his photo on the currency instead of Mahatma Gandhi.
Anupam Kher was 'very happy' on finding his photo instead of Gandhiji on the currency note
During the conversation, the interviewer shared running news about people using Anupam Kher's photo on Indian currency in place of Mahatma Gandhi. On hearing this, Kher excitedly said such things can happen to me. Those thieves couldn't find any other photo. Bohot sare ganje hai... mai hi rehgaya tha kya. Kyunki meri autobiography mai Republic kai show mai apka yeh sawal anna zaroori tha issiliye meri kismat mai likha tha aisa hoga."
He proudly added, "I have created incidents".
When asked what was his reaction, to this, he replied, "I was very happy. Ek aur kissa milgaya mujhe batanekai liye".
