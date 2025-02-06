Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Prediction Day 1: Deva, Emergency, Fateh, Azaad - Himesh's Comeback Film To Conquer All

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Prediction Day 1: Himesh Reshammiya is all set to entertain the audience with his masala action film Badass Ravi Kumar, all set to hit the big screens on February 7, as Valentine's Week kicks off. Himesh's last release as an actor was Happy Hardy and Heer (2020) and after five years, he brings a new avatar to the audience, come Friday. The trailer has set the tone for the movie and while many may find it hard to believe, it has piqued the curiosity of the viewers more than Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and a handful of other re-releases.

Badass Ravi Kumar is directed by Keith Gomes | Image: X

Badass Ravi Kumar set to take a solid opening

According to Pinkvilla, the advance booking for the film opened on Tuesday and slowly, the momentum is building in its favour. It is being released on 1750 screens across India. This is more than the screen count of Loveyapa. The Himesh starrer may clock final advance in the range of 45,000 tickets in the national chains alone. This means that the opening could be in the range of ₹5.50-6 crore. If the word of mouth for the film is good, then the collections may be higher.

Badass Ravi Kumar is a retro musical with action and comedy | Image: X

Badass Ravi Kumar collection will also affect Shahid Kapoor's Deva, whose Thursday biz dipped below the ₹2 crore mark, and Sky Force, which is also sinking at the box office.

Will Badass Ravi Kumar become the 2nd highest Bollywood opener in 2025 so far?