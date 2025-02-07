Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 23:00 IST, February 7th 2025

Badass Ravi Kumar Collection Day 1: Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Tops Social Media Trends, Not Box Office

The audience turnout for Himesh Reshammiya's action comedy Badass Ravi Kumar was less than predicted by trade experts. This is reflected in its collections.

Badass Ravi Kumar released on February 7 | Image: X

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection Day 1: Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar has managed to open with decent figures at the box office. The film has generated some buzz on social media over its funny dialogues and action sequences. It promises to bring the 80s Hindi masala entertainment to the new-age audience but it seems like, divided reviews of the film have affected its biz at the box office on the opening day. Notably, badass Ravi Kumar was expected to earn in the range of ₹5.50-6 crore on day 1 but the numbers are much lesser than what was predicted by the trade experts.

Badass Ravi Kumar released on February 7 | Iamge: IMDb

Badass Ravi Kumar box office day 1 report

Badass Ravi Kumar managed to collect ₹2.75 crore against its projected earnings of over ₹5.50 crore on day 1. The numbers will have to pick up pace over the remaining weekend, else there are chances that it may bomb after the first Monday. The fact that the collection did not even touch the ₹3 crore mark means that it has not ed with the audiences.

Badass Ravi Kumar stars Himesh in the titular role | Image: X

While memes and mixed talk around the film helped it trend on social media platforms, the low buzz due to muted promotions has affected its business. The ticket prices are capped at ₹149, which is another factor affecting its economics.

Badass Ravi Kumar presents Himesh as a secret agent

Himesh Reshammiya's film Badass Ravi Kumar's story is set in the 80s, where there is a reel containing some secret information about India, which Pakistan intends to use against our country. To stop Pakistan's malicious intentions, Ravi Kumar (Himesh Reshammiya) steps in. During Himesh's mission, several challenges arise, and how he handles them is shown in the film.

A stil from Badass Ravi Kumar | Image: IMDb

The movie is packed with a lot of masala, action, and will make you laugh. It is directed by Keith Gomes. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:00 IST, February 7th 2025

