Badass Ravi Kumar Vs Sky Force: Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Takes Lead Over Akshay's Film On BookMyShow Before Release

Badass Ravi Kumar Vs Sky Force: The trailers for both films dropped on January 5, leaving netizens spoilt for choice. However, the social media conversation around the Himesh Reshammiya starrer is much more than Akshay's Republic Day release. A statistic on the ticketing app BookMyShow also shows more interest in Badass Ravi Kumar than in Sky Force. However, the success of the films will only be determined by the box office collections following release.

More takers for Himesh Reshammaiya's Badass Ravi Kumar than Akshay Kumar's Sky Force?

Himesh Reshamaiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar's trailer was released on January 5 to a postie response on social media. A re-telling of a 1980s action classic, the trailer reminds one of old Bollywood charm that impressed several social media users. Netizens took to their social media accounts to widely circulate the trailer and write positive reviews about it.



BookMyShow stats for Badass Ravi Kumar and Sky Force | Image: Screengrab

On the ticketing app BookMyShow, cine-goers have marked their interest in the two movies and it paints a clear picture. While 24.6k people have marked an interest to watch Badass Ravi Kumar 22.3k have marked their interest in Sky Force. Not only this, but there is a significant difference in the trailer views of both videos. The trailer for the Himesh Reshammaiya starrer has garnered 32 million views, while the Akshay Kumar starrer has only garnered 29 million views.

Sky Force and Badass Ravi Kumar trailer out

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar is a retro-action musical that pays a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters and punchy dialogues. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 7. A narrative steeped in the masala magic of the 80s, Badass Ravi Kumar takes forward the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's Ravi Kumar, a character introduced in the film The Xpose. The film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Decorated with a multi-starrer cast, the movie stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prashant Narayan, Manish Wadhwa and others.

Sky Force is set to release on January 24, 2025, just in time for Republic Day week. This patriotic thriller promises to deliver a compelling mix of high-octane air combat sequences, emotionally charged moments, and a gripping narrative centred around one of India's most daring military operations. Starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya in lead roles, Sky Force offers an exhilarating glimpse into India's first and one of its deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force follows the story of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, played by Akshay Kumar, who embarks on a mission of vengeance after several Indian soldiers are killed.