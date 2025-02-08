Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 11:28 IST, February 8th 2025

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection Day 1: Himesh Reshammiya Starrer Beats Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection: The Himesh Reshammiya starrer has opened better than Loveyapa, but the business remains subpar.

Badass Ravi Kumar hit the big screens on Feb 7 | Image: IMDb

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection: Himesh Reshammiya starrer hit the big screens on February 7 and has opened to a decent collection. The film was released alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's debut film - Loveyapa. However, the Himesh's movie has amassed a better opening.  

Badass Ravi Kumar registers a decent start at the box office

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar has managed to open with decent figures at the box office. The film has generated some buzz on social media over its funny dialogues and action sequences. It promises to bring the 80s Hindi masala entertainment to the new-age audience but it seems like, divided reviews of the film have affected its biz at the box office on the opening day.
 

An official poster of Badass Ravi Kumar | Image: IMDb

The movie has raked in ₹2.75 core, as per Sacnilk. While the collection is decent, trade experts had predicted that the film would open to more than ₹5 crore. The numbers will have to pick up pace over the remaining weekend, or else there are chances that it may bomb after the first Monday. The film is facing competition from Loveyapa.        

Badass Ravi Kumar registers a lead against Loveyapa

The Himesh Reshammiya film was released alongside Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut Loveyapa. While there is significant social media buzz about the former, Loveyapa has opened to negative to mixed reviews. As per Sacnilk, th movie opened at a ₹1.25 crore at the domestic box office.

An official poster of Loveyapa | Image: IMDb

The coming weekend remains crucial to assess which film will emerge victorious in the clash. While Badass Ravi Kumar vows to bring back the retro Bollywood, Loveyapa dwells with the classic romantic comedy trope.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:28 IST, February 8th 2025

