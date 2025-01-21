Bandaged Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home, 5 Days After Knife Attack; Waves At Fans, Looks Hale And Hearty

Saif Ali Khan Discharged: Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his home five days ago, walked out of the private medical facility on Tuesday evening. The 54-year-old actor got into a car after leaving the hospital upon getting discharged and later reached his Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from Lilavati Hospital. The first visuals of the actor's return are doing rounds on social media.

