Published 17:16 IST, January 21st 2025
Bandaged Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home, 5 Days After Knife Attack; Waves At Fans, Looks Hale And Hearty
Saif Ali Khan Discharged: The actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home on January 16.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on January 21 | Image: ANI
Saif Ali Khan Discharged: Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his home five days ago, walked out of the private medical facility on Tuesday evening. The 54-year-old actor got into a car after leaving the hospital upon getting discharged and later reached his Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from Lilavati Hospital. The first visuals of the actor's return are doing rounds on social media.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:16 IST, January 21st 2025