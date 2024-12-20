Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Breaks Silence On Bollywood Debut: Patla Hona Padega...

New Delhi: Akshara Singh graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20, where she talked about her journey to the top of the Bhojpuri film industry. She further spoke about women's empowerment and addressed the most talked about topic in the Bhojpuri industry that the actors are the reason behind the female actor's success. She also entertained the audience with her soulful voice. However, the million-dollar question was when will Akshara make her Bollywood debut.

Is Akshara Singh planning to enter Bollywood?

To this, the actress had a hilarious response, “Uske liye mujhe bohot patla hona padega and I'm working on getting into shape.” For the unversed, Akshara has worked in the Hindi TV industry, including Kaala Teeka, Service Wali Bahu, Porus and Bigg Boss OTT (2021).

Akshara Singh opens up about her struggles

Akshara made her acting debut alongside Ravi Kishan in the 2010 movie Satyamev Jayate. After proving her mettle in the industry, she went on to star in films, including Satya, Tabadla, and Maa Tujhe Salaam. The actress might have made it to the top, but the road to success was quite bumpy. Recounting her struggling days, the actress said, "When it came to survival, the struggle in life started, and then I started dancing, singing, and acting." She added, "When it comes to your life and survival, then a person makes an effort and that's how she started with her YouTube channel, "I have reached the top from zero."