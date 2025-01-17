Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:07 IST, January 17th 2025

BIG BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Hunted Down, Arrested by Mumbai Police After Long Chase

Mumbai police detained one person in the Saif Ali Khan case.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested. | Image: Republic

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM on Thursday when he tried to protect his family from an intruder at their Bandra residence. Following a scuffle, the intruder stabbed the Bollywood actor six times and fled through a fire escape staircase. After fleeing the crime scene, the attacker was snapped at Bandra railway station. 

(It is a developing news.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:24 IST, January 17th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: