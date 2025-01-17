Published 11:07 IST, January 17th 2025
BIG BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Hunted Down, Arrested by Mumbai Police After Long Chase
Mumbai police detained one person in the Saif Ali Khan case.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested. | Image: Republic
Saif Ali Khan was attacked at 2 AM on Thursday when he tried to protect his family from an intruder at their Bandra residence. Following a scuffle, the intruder stabbed the Bollywood actor six times and fled through a fire escape staircase. After fleeing the crime scene, the attacker was snapped at Bandra railway station.
(It is a developing news.)
