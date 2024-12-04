Search icon
Published 14:35 IST, December 4th 2024

Bizzare! A Monkey Was Paid More Than Chunky Panday, Govinda In David Dhawan's Aankhen

Directed by David Dhawan, Aankhen was released in 1993. The film stars Govinda, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor and Raj Babbar among others.

Scene from Aankhen featurin Govinda, Chunky Panday and monkey | Image: Instagram

Aankhen starring Govinda and Chunky Panday released in 1993 and was a blockbuster. Directed by David Dhawan, the action comedy was loved by netizens and turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film. During The Great Indian Kapil Show, Chunky Panday revealed an interesting detail about the film.

Chunky Panday on film Aankhen: He was paid more handsomely than us

Chunky Panday had appeared in The Great Indian Kapil Show along with Shakti Kapoor and Govinda. During the show, Chunky Panday recalled their time for shooting Aankhen. Shakti said, "We did this film together where these two were the heroes. Actually, no, there were three heroes. Govinda, Chunky, and a monkey. Ask them.” Chunky in turn said, “Yes, he was paid more handsomely than us.” Govinda agreed and added, “We didn’t get paid.”

Govinda agreed and further said, “We didn’t get paid.” Shakti said that the monkey was given a room at the Sun-n-Sand hotel in Mumbai. He joked, “Whenever David would call for the monkey, Chunky would show up. Whenever he called for Chunky, the monkey would show up.”

Scene from film Aankhen | Source: Instagram

Producer Pahlaj Nihalani had made a revelation about the film in an interview that Divya Bharti was suppose to do the film. But, refused to do a film opposite Chunky Panday, father of actress Ananya Panday. According to the producer, Divya Bharti threatened to do things if she was paired opposite the actor.

All about Aankhen

Aankhen was released in 1993. The film follows the story of Hansmukh Rai who is troubled by his two mischievous children Bunnu and Munnu. Both of them also get caught in a conspiracy to remove the real Chief Minister and install a duplicate.

Scene from Aankhen | Source: Instagram

Apart from Chunky Panday and Govinda, the film also starred Raj Babbar, Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Raaqeshwari, Ritu Shivpuri, Shilpa Shirodkar, Bindu, Dina Pathak, Rakesh Bedi, Shakti Kapoor and Raza Murad among others.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:35 IST, December 4th 2024

