Box Office Report: Bad Start For Bollywood - Emergency, Azaad, Fateh Crash On Release, All Eyes On Sky Force And Deva

Box Office Report: Bollywood releases that hit the big screens at the start of the year have failed to make any impact at the box office. The collective gross collection of Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, Sonu Sood's Fateh and newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan's Azaad stands at below ₹35 crore mark. Now, all eyes are on Akshay Kumar's Republic Day release Sky Force and Shahid Kapoor's cop thriller Deva.

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Deva | Image: IMDb

Emergency fails at the box office, so do Azaad and Fateh

January has not been a good period for Bollywood releases this year. Kangana's Emergency crashed at the box office after it released on January 17 alongside Azaad. Emergency has not been released in Punjab due to controversy over the subject matter. Kangana alleged that this hurt the film's collections as her movies do well in the region. In five days, the biopic on former Indian PM Indira Gandhi has collected ₹12.47 crore in India. The worrying part is that the day-wise collection is in ₹1 -₹1.5 crore range and is expected to drop further ahead of the second weekend.

Kangana Ranaut plays Indira Gandhi in Emergency | Image: IMDb

Azaad has failed to pick up at the box office and has collected ₹5.84 crore in five days. It is facing competition from Emergency, but seems like both movies have been rejected by the audiences. Action film Fateh, meanwhile, has collected ₹12.5 crore in 12 days, with day-wise collections falling below ₹15 lakh.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn debuted in Azaad | Image: IMDb

New releases to boost box office biz

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is set to release on January 24 during the Republic Day weekend. The film is expected to do well given the holiday period, but the actor's movies have not been successful at the ticket window of late casting a shadow over the collections.

Sky Force will release on January 24 | Image: X