BREAKING: Paatal Lok Actor Jaideep Ahlawat's Father Dies, Actor Requests Privacy To 'Cope With Profound Loss'

Jaideep Ahlawat issues a statement on his father's demise

The father of acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat left for his heavenly abode today on 14th January 2025. According to reports, the Paatal Lok actor has left for Delhi for the last rites. Requesting privacy during this difficult time, Jaideep Ahlawat's team released an official statement that read, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers."