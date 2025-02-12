Chhaava Advance Booking Day 1: Rapid Ticket Sales Indicate Strong Start For Vicky's Film Amid Corporate Booking Allegations

Chhaava Box Office Day 1: The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer periodic drama will hit the big screens on February 14, after being postponed from December. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie seems to have garnered a good interest among the audience. Judging by the advance booking numbers, Chhaava is expected to open to good numbers and might score the year's biggest opening for a Bollywood film.

Amid corporate booking allegations, Chhaava registers staggering advance booking

As soon as the advanced booking of Chhaava was announced, social media users alleged that the makers had blocked some seats as a part of a corporate booking scheme to project a higher interest in the movie. This comes after the production house Maddock Entertainment scored big last year with releases like Stree 2, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Munjya but saw a dismal start to 2025 with Sky Force. Netizens alleged that the production house are projecting bigger numbers to maintain their image in public.

As per Sacnilk, the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has grossed ₹6.25 crore in advance booking collections across 2D, IMAX, 4dX and ICE versions. The trade analysis site also specified that the advanced booking collection is around ₹7.8 Cr including block seats. Trade experts believe that the movie will get a bumper opening at the box office. Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that Chhaava has sold around 2 Lac tickets in just 48 hours.

Chhaava runs into controversy before release

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is set to release on February 14, 2025, and fans can expect a historical epic that showcases the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj son of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandana. However, the movie has been surrounded by some controversy, with a dance sequence featuring the character of Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance, being removed after objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant.

While the film's journey to the screen hasn't been without its challenges, Vicky Kaushal is proud of the work he has put into the character, saying, “I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on.”

(With inputs from ANI)



