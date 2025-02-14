Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Surpasses Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2025

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna 's first periodic drama finally hit the theatres today, February 14, after two months of delay. The movie has earned positive reviews from the critics and audience with everyone praising Vicky's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The positive response has led to a bigger opening in 2025. Chhaava has the highest opening day collection among the movies released so far. Not just this, the movie has also become Vicky’s biggest opener ever, beating Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Chhaava box office collection day 1

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie has registered the biggest opening by grossing ₹31 crore at the box office in India, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Chhaava had an overall 42.02 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. When it comes to morning shows, they registered 30.51 per cent footfall; since then, occupancy has increased. 34.50 per cent footfall in the afternoon, 40.51 per cent in the evening and 62.55 per cent at night. The maximum occupancy was reported in Pune (79.75 per cent).

With Chhaava, Vicky has broken his own opening record at the box office. He beat his blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strike as it grossed ₹8.20 crore at the box office. The movie has also beaten Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, which minted over ₹12 crore at the box office, per Sacnilk.

Is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava worth the hype?

Selected social media users caught early shows of the Vicky Kaushal starrer and took to their accounts to share their first impression of the movie. Mostly all Chhaava reviews sing high praises of the lead actor who is seen portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Netizens even commented that the film is Vicky's ‘career-best’ performance so far.