Updated 23:38 IST, February 15th 2025
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Roars, Nears ₹70 Crore Mark With 20% Jump In Biz
After it registered an impressive start of over ₹31 crore, Chhaava continued its terrific run on day 2. It will cross the ₹100 crore mark in its first weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2: It seems like Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has ed with the audiences. While it was being said that the buzz around the film was low, with good initial turnout and positive word of mouth, the movie is on the way to become Bollywood's first clean hit in 2025. After it registered an impressive start of over ₹31 crore on Valentine's Day, Chhaava continued its terrific run on day 2 and will surely cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend.
Chhaava collection day 2: Biz jumps by over 20%
According to early estimates by Sanilk, Chhaava collected ₹36-38 crores nett on its second day. The jump in the collection from day 1 was over 20 percent, indicating that audiences are keen on watching the movie on the big screens. The film is based on the real-life heroics of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal in the movie, and his face-off with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna).
Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's third biographical film
Chhaava marks the third biographical film for Vicky Kaushal after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.
In the movie, the Uri actor essays the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna stars as Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana and Vineet Kumar Singh. Apart from Chhaava, which is now running in cinema halls, Vicky is also busy with the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
