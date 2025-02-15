Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Roars, Nears ₹70 Crore Mark With 20% Jump In Biz

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 2: It seems like Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has ed with the audiences. While it was being said that the buzz around the film was low, with good initial turnout and positive word of mouth, the movie is on the way to become Bollywood's first clean hit in 2025. After it registered an impressive start of over ₹31 crore on Valentine's Day, Chhaava continued its terrific run on day 2 and will surely cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in its opening weekend.

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb in Chhaava | Image: IMDb

Chhaava collection day 2: Biz jumps by over 20%

According to early estimates by Sanilk, Chhaava collected ₹36-38 crores nett on its second day. The jump in the collection from day 1 was over 20 percent, indicating that audiences are keen on watching the movie on the big screens. The film is based on the real-life heroics of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal in the movie, and his face-off with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna).

Chhaava released on February 14 | Image: IMDb

Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's third biographical film

Chhaava marks the third biographical film for Vicky Kaushal after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal has featured in three biopics so far | Image: X