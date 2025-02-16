Updated 23:30 IST, February 16th 2025
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Becomes Highest Bollywood Grosser In 2025 So Far, Beats Sky Force
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: The film's biz on Sunday was in the range of ₹48-₹50 crore, taking its gross figures in the 1st weekend to over ₹117 crore.
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava is performing exceedingly well after its release on Valentine's Day, February 14. The film, based on the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was expected to strike a chord with the Marathi audiences, but on Sunday, markets outside Maharashtra contributed nearly 50 percent to the ₹48-₹50 crore collection.
Chhaava becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 so far
Chhaava has surpassed the collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force to become the biggest Hindi film of 2025 so far at the box office. Both movies are from the production house Maddock Films. The biz on day 3 grew significantly from day 2 (₹39.30 crore) and day 1 (₹33.10 crore). According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Chhaava collected in the range of ₹48-50 crore on Sunday, pushing the film's collection to ₹117 crore mark or more in the opening weekend.
Apart from Maharashtra, which is on a record-setting spree, key centres like NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru witnessed strong occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.
Vicky's prep for Chhaava lasted over 6 months
Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar who worked with Kaushal on comedy film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, is the actor’s third biographical film after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur. Vicky said as someone growing up in Mumbai, he was aware of Sambhaji Maharaj’s story.
“It was there in the history books but you don’t actually understand the emotional gravitas of it. I got to know the story in more detail from Laxman sir, I felt ‘Wow, this is an important story to tell’,” the Raazi actor shared. It took him six to seven months for the actor to bulk up, learn horse riding, sword fighting and action training.
