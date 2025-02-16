Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Becomes Highest Bollywood Grosser In 2025 So Far, Beats Sky Force

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava is performing exceedingly well after its release on Valentine's Day, February 14. The film, based on the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was expected to strike a chord with the Marathi audiences, but on Sunday, markets outside Maharashtra contributed nearly 50 percent to the ₹48-₹50 crore collection.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is his third biographical film | Image: IMDb

Chhaava becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 so far

Chhaava has surpassed the collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force to become the biggest Hindi film of 2025 so far at the box office. Both movies are from the production house Maddock Films. The biz on day 3 grew significantly from day 2 (₹39.30 crore) and day 1 (₹33.10 crore). According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Chhaava collected in the range of ₹48-50 crore on Sunday, pushing the film's collection to ₹117 crore mark or more in the opening weekend.

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb in Chhaava | Image: IMDb

Apart from Maharashtra, which is on a record-setting spree, key centres like NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru witnessed strong occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.

Vicky's prep for Chhaava lasted over 6 months

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar who worked with Kaushal on comedy film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, is the actor’s third biographical film after Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur. Vicky said as someone growing up in Mumbai, he was aware of Sambhaji Maharaj’s story.

A still of Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava | Image: IMDb