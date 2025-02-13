Chhaava Early Reviews: Will Vicky Kaushal Be Able To Leave Lasting Impact As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?

Chhaava First Review: Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his periodic drama, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be hitting the theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14, but some reviews have already been made to social media and they all are singing praise of Vicky's performance.

What's the first take of movie buffs on Chhaava?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's one-word review is "Spectacular". He has given 4.5 stars out of 5 and praised Vicky for delivering a towering, award-worthy performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He also praised director Laxman Utekar for bringing to life the inspiring story of Sambhaji Maharaj. The film critic called Rashmika's performance in the movie one of her "finest" of all. He also hailed Askahye Khanna's transformation into Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and said that his silence speaks volumes in the film.

"Vicky Kaushal delivers a towering, award-worthy performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj... His commanding presence, searing intensity, fiery dialogues and emotionally charged moments elevate the film to an entirely new level... The confrontation sequences with Akshaye Khanna are standouts, while the preceding action sequence is nothing short of exemplary," an excerpt of his review reads. He concluded his review by writing, "Final word? Chhaava is a triumph - a historical that does justice to its subject, captivates with its narrative and leaves the viewer with a profound sense of pride... DON'T MISS IT."

Another critic of X wrote, "Vicky triumphs as a fearless leader, a skilled fighter, and a man of unshakable principles. Rashmika's performance adds depth and emotion to the story, making every moment she’s on screen unforgettable."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Check out more such reviews below:

Chhaava box office prediction day 1

According to early estimates, Chhaava is all set to become Vicky's biggest solo opener, beating Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sam Bahadur and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the historical film is eyeing a blockbuster opening of ₹25-30 crore. "The way the advances are going right now, it looks like a ₹25-30 crore or maybe more than that as an opening day number for the film. What adds to the excitement is that we haven't had a historical film in a long time," Adarsh told PTI. If it manages to score the predicted numbers, Chhaava will become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2025 so far.

So far, the movie has minted ₹11.09 crore in India, per Sacnilk. The movie has sold 390014 tickets across 13230 shows in India. Currently, Maharastra is leading the chart by ₹6.76 crore at the box office.

However, Chhaava will face competition from the upcoming Marvel Studios release Captain America: Brave New World, which is eyeing a double-digit opening this weekend. While "Captain America" is a brand, the trade expert said the audience will always prefer a local language film over a Hollywood one.