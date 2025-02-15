Chhaava: Heroics Of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj And Cruelty Of Aurangzeb, What's The Real Tale Of Vicky Kaushal Starrer?

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna star as arch-nemesis Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar's historical biopic Chhaava. The film is a testament to the bravery of the Maratha warriors and how they fought fiercely against the Mughal Empire without bowing down, never letting them get hold of Deccan India. After the release of Chhaava, there is a surging interest in knowing the man who inspired this heroic tale - Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Who was he and why was he one of the best Maratha warriors?

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj | Image: IMDb

At the turn of the 17th century, Aurangzeb had taken over the reins of the Mughal Empire by killing his father Shah Jahan, and his other kids. After successfully capturing Delhi and Agra in North India, Aurangzeb wanted the Mughal Empire to spread out in the South. However, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ran the Maratha Empire proved to be a big challenge for the Mughals. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son was Sambhaji Maharaj. He became the ruler of the Maratha empire after the death of his father. Chhaava means lion's cub and Sambhaji Maharaj lived up to the tag till his last breath.

Sambhaji Maharaj was taken care of by Shivaji Maharaj's mother Jija Bai. He is said to have known over 13 languages by the time he was 12. He was also the author of several books. Sambhaji Maharaj first came face-to-face with Aurangzeb when he was 9. He had visited the Mughal emperor with his father Shivaji Maharaj. But the father-son duo was held captive. This would prove to be the first heroic act in Sambhaji's life as he and his father managed to escape the confinement.

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Chhaava | Image: IMDb

Following in the footsteps of his brave Maratha father, Sambhaji Maharaj took control of the Maratha empire like a braveheart. He fought 120 wars in nine years, mostly against the Mughals. Interestingly, he was one of the few warriors who remained undefeated in over 100 straight battles.

Sambhaji Maharaj also cut a deal with the Britishers for new weapons and gunpowder. Sambhaji Maharaj delivered two big blows to the Mughal Empire after capturing the fort in Burhanpur and winning the battle of Wai. By now, Aurangzeb had almost believed that he would never be able to defeat the Maratha warrior. However, fate would soon take a turn. Aurangzeb got the help of Sambhaji Maharaj's brother-in-law Ganoji Rao Shirke and managed to capture him.

Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb in Chhaava | Image: IMDb

Sambhaji Maharaj and poet and helper Kavi Kalash were chained and dragged for 6 km while being tied up to a camel. They were mocked and humiliated in front of the people. The two warriors were presented with a list of demands by Aurangzeb, but they refused. It is said that one of the demands was to convert to Islam. A period of intense torture followed. It is said that their nails, hair, fingers and toungues were chopped to inflict suffering.