Chhaava: Midnight And Early Morning Shows Added For Vicky Kaushal Starrer In Maharashtra As Film Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has impressed the audience on the big screens and has been scoring big at the box office. Owing to massive demand at the ticketing counter, new shows of the movie are reportedly being added in select theatres in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra registers maximum occupancy for Chhaava

Chhaava is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In the Laxman Utekar directorial, Vicky is seen playing the lionhearted Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ascended the throne following his father's demise. The actor's performance and a good word of mouth for the movie have prompted audiences to watch the film on the big screen.

A screengrab from Chhaava trailer | Image: YouTube

As per Sacnilk, Chhaava is running at an overall occupancy of 74.75% in Mumbai and 89.25% in Pune. To keep up with the demands, several exhibitors in the cities have decided to add new shows for the Vicky Kaushal starrer, as per media reports. As per Bollywood Hungama, shows as late as 12.45 am, 1 am, 1.15 am, and even 1.30 am will be added for the movie in Mumbai. Koimoi reported that theatres may open as early as 6 am in Pune to accommodate the high demand.

Chhaava eyes ₹100 crore weekend

Chhaava broke several records on the day of release. The movie opened to ₹31 crore on day 1, becoming the highest Bollywood opener of Bollywood in 2025 and Vicky Kaushal's highest opener ever. The film registered remarkable growth on the following day as well.

A screengrab from Chhaava trailer | Image: YouTube