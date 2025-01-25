Search icon
Published 00:08 IST, January 25th 2025

Chhaava: Protests Over Dance Sequence Featuring Vicky As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Cinematic Liberties Raise Objections

Some quarters have objected to a dance sequence in the film featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who play the roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from Chhaava | Image: IMDb

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Friday said upcoming historical drama "Chhaava" based on Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj must be shown to historians before its release to ensure accuracy.

The comments from the former MP, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, came amid protests from some quarters who objected to a dance sequence in the film featuring actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who play the roles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively.

The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Kaushal and Mandanna are seen dancing with the 'lezim', a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

"It is commendable the film highlights the life and valiant reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Director Laxman Utekar and his team showed me the movie's trailer. I told them I would like to watch the entire movie before its release. I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide," said Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati.

"However, the filmmakers have not engaged with historians as yet. While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction," he asserted.

He said filmmakers must ensure that depictions of such historical personalities must always remain respectful and accurate.

Earlier in the day, some Maratha outfits held a protest at the historic Lal Mahal in Pune.

"We object to the dance sequence in which Sambhaji Maharaj and Rani Yesubai are shown dancing after the coronation. The filmmakers should show the movie to historians and it must be released only after getting their green signal," one of the protesters said.

If the makers fail to do so, then it will be ensured that the movie is not released in Maharashtra, he warned.

"Chhaava" is set to release in theatres on February 14. 

Updated 00:08 IST, January 25th 2025

