Chhaava Screening: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Walk On Red Carpet Hand-in-hand, Fans Call Them 'Beautiful Jodi'

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Chhaava. The movie will hit the theatres tomorrow, February 14, ahead of it, the makers hosted a screening of the movie which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. However, all the eyes were glued when Vicky walked hand-in-hand with his wife Katrina Kaif. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, and his younger brother Sunny were also seen at the screening.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make a joint appearance at the Chhaava screening

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Vicky and Katrina, made their fans scream "haaye". For the occasion, Katrina walked on the red carpet in a powder blue saree featuring green embellishments. She accessorised her look with emerald earrings and matching bangles. She sported a nude makeup look and left her hair loose.

(Vicky and Katrina pose together | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black bandhgala suit.

(Vicky and Katrina pose together | Image: Varinder Chawla)

They happily posed for the shutterbugs at the screening venue.

(Vicky and Katrina pose together | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Soon after the video was dropped, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "My favorite couple". Another wrote, "India's most gorgeous and most beautiful actress in the history of Indian cinema, a beauty with brains, her height, figure, legs and face,posture." Others called them, "Beautiful jodi".

Vicky's father Sham and brother Sunny twinned in black, while his mother opted for a pastel shade suit. They happily also posed for the camera at the venue.

(The Kaushal family | Image: Varinder Chawla)

What's the first take of movie buffs on Chhaava?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh's one-word review is "Spectacular". He has given 4.5 stars out of 5 and praised Vicky for delivering a towering, award-worthy performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He also praised director Laxman Utekar for bringing to life the inspiring story of Sambhaji Maharaj. The film critic called Rashmika's performance in the movie one of her "finest" of all. He also hailed Askahye Khanna's transformation into Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and said that his silence speaks volumes in the film.

Another critic of X wrote, "Vicky triumphs as a fearless leader, a skilled fighter, and a man of unshakable principles. Rashmika's performance adds depth and emotion to the story, making every moment she’s on screen unforgettable."