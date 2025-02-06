Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal Sustained Month-long Injury Due To Torture Scene, Director Laxman Utekar Recalls The Incident

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming periodic drama Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Madanna. Ahead of the release, the makers, along with the cast are busy promoting the movie. During a recent interaction, director Laxman Utekar shared that the actor gave his 'life and soul' to portray the character. He got so involved in the scene that he injured himself which took him over 1 month to heal.

When Vicky Kaushal injured self during Chhaava's 'torture' scene

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Laxman narrated an incident when they were shooting a torture scene. He said Vicky was tied up the whole night to shoot a scene and this process left him injured as his arms numbed and refused to come down as they were blocked. He further shared that injury impacted the production and they had to dismantle the whole set. Interestingly, the first day of shooting the torture scene happened on the same day when Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (on whom the movie is based) was actually tortured.

“The whole night, Vicky’s hands were tied up, and when we removed the ropes, his hands refused to come down—they were blocked. We had to take a one-and-a-half-month break, and the set had to be dismantled during that period. We gave him time to recover, rebuilt the set, and resumed shooting afterward," the Chhaava director recalled.

What do we know about Chhaava?