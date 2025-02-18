Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Nears ₹200 Crore Mark

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer has been performing well in India since its release, but now it has also done fair business in the overseas market. The movie which chronicles the life and valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is all set to enter ₹200 crore club in the coming days. The movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Rashmika Madanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 4

Vicky's periodic drama minted ₹27 crore overseas on the fourth day of the release. Now, adding the fourth-day collection, the worldwide total stands at ₹195.6 crores at the box office, per Sacnilk. If the movie maintains the pace, then it might surpass ₹200 crore mark on Tuesday i.e. fifth day of the release.

Backed by Maddock Film, Chhaava has become the highest-grosser Hindi film in India in 2025 so far.

Chhaava to get tax-free in Maharashtra ? Here's what we know

According to a report in PTI, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra government to grant tax exemption to Chhaava. In a statement, the federation authorities said they have written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis to grant tax exemption to the film. "Chaava depicts the incredible story of sacrifice, bravery, selflessness and sense of duty of the legendary Maratha Sambhaji. The movie is applauded by all age groups and the youth is greatly influenced by the story depicted in the movie," FWICE stated.

(FWICE statement)

"We appeal that the movie reaches a wider audience as the legacy and courage of this great Maratha king should be known to the generations to come. Our government strongly believes in 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah'. This movie portrays exactly the same sentiments through the life story of the great Maratha King 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj'. FWICE has written to the Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadanvis and appealed to him to grant tax exemption status to the Hindi film Chaava. We strongly believe that the movie should reach out to people not only in Maharashtra but across the nation," the note added.