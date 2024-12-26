Christmas Surprise! Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Share First Photo Of Daughter Lara, Post Goes Viral

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 3. On the occasion of Christmas, Varun shared his first ever family photo featuring their daughter Lara.

Varun Dhawan’s daughter makes debut on Instgaram

The Baby John star took to Instagram to share a picture in which the captured the essence of couple’s first Christmas as parents with their little one. In the picture, it showcased the cheerful moment amongst the trio. Along with post, the caption read, “Me with my babies. Merry Christmas”.

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal did not reveal Lara’s face and she was dressed in a red frock, paired it which socks and a Santa-themed hairband. Adding to the family spirit, Varun also held their pet dog Joey as part of the festive moment.

Fans flooded the comment section and showered the couple with love and blessings. One user wrote, “Awwiieeee! Baby Dhawan debut on Instagram”. Another user wrote, “Love and only love to our lil angel Lara”. “Baby dhawan, with her daddy and mummy”, wrote the third user.

What does the meaning of Lara mean?

The name Lara has many origins, and the meanings differ based on the origin. Lara in Latin origin is derived from lūcēre and means ‘to shine or famous.’ In Russian origin, the name refers to ‘protection, citadel, or cheerful.’

File photo of Varun Dhawan's daughter | Source: Instagram