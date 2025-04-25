‘Enough is Enough’: Indians Rage at UN’s ‘Restraint’ Plea After Pakistani Terrorists Unleash Pahalgam Massacre

The United Nations’ appeal for ‘maximum restraint’ from India in the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack has sparked nationwide outrage, with furious Indians taking to social media to denounce what they see as hypocrisy and indifference from the global body.

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 26 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike. In a hard-hitting response, India announced tough diplomatic measures holding Pakistan directly responsible for harbouring and supporting terrorism.

Now, the United Nations’ response urging India and Pakistan to ‘exercise maximum restraint’ has drawn scathing criticism. “We were very clear in our condemnation of the terror attack,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, “but we appeal to both governments to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further.”

On being asked whether United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has any contact with the government of India and Pakistan in the last 24 hours, Dujarric informed that the body is ‘following the situation very closely and with very great concern’, although there has been no direct contact yet.

“Any issues between Pakistan and India we believe can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement,” he said.

That call for ‘maximum restraint’, however, has not gone well and has received massive backlash from angry Indians.

Firing back at the United Nations, Deven Misra said, "We have restrained for a long time, no more patience.” Another, Chandrasekhar, lashed out: ‘Restraint’? It has been 77 years. UN keeps sleeping when terror attacks happen. We’ve brought Modiji to power for a reason - now is the time.”

A user named Abhi wrote: “Pakistan is going to be brutally finished...!! Over n out.’

The sentiment was echoed by another user, Anchit: “Every time the UN steps in, things get worse.’

India Hits Back with Bold Measures

The central government, led by PM Modi, convened an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday evening and marking India’s policy of zero-tolerance towards cross-border terrorism, MEA announced a sweeping 5-point counter-offensive against Pakistan. Key decisions include: