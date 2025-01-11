Comedy Veteran Tiku Talsania Hospitalised: A Look At Bollywood Funny Man's Career In Theatre, TV, Movies

Tiku Talsania, the popular Bollywood and TV actor known for his roles in the comedy genre, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated while he attended a film screening in the city. According to his wife Deepti Talsania, Tiku Talsania suffered a brain stroke. While speculations rise over his health, here's a look back at the actor's career who tickled the funny bones of the audiences on the big and the small screens.

Tiku Talsania has been hospitalised in Mumbai | Image: X

Theatre to the big screens: A look back at over 4-decade-long career of Tiku Talsania

Tiku Talsania started his career as a theatre actor. Later in life, he credited his strong theatre background for success in Bollywood and TV. Even after gaining popularity on the screen, he never turned his back on the stage. To date, he actively participates in Gujarati theatre productions.

His onscreen journey began in 1984 when he was cast in a recurring role in the sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, which aired on DD National. In 1986, he bagged his first film role in Duty, in which he played the villain. After this, he managed to strike a balance between his film and TV roles, constantly featuring in projects across both mediums. While he experimented with the characters he played, his comic timing and inimitable funny acts struck a chord with the audience.

Tiku Talsania's Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai is one of his most popular shows | Image: X

On TV, some of his most popular shows include Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, all of which featured him in comic roles.

Tiku Talsania's popular movie roles

"Making people laugh is a high," Tiku Talsania remarked in one of his interviews. On the big screens, his most memorable roles include Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No 1, Raja Hindustani, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Virasat, Devdas, Hungama and many more. His expansive filmography saw him working on multiple movies in a year, sometimes up to ten, all while he still shot for TV shows.

Tiku Talsania in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa | Image: IMDb

His first love, however, was the stage, as he shared, “I enjoyed doing theatre a lot because you were performing live and 1000 people were watching you and cheering for you at the same time. There is instant gratification.”