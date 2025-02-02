'Conscious' Govind Namdev Says He Became A 'Fan' Of Madhuri Dixit After Filming Sexual Assault Scene With Her In Prem Granth

Veteran actor Govind Namdev is one of the finest artists in Bollywood. An alumnus of National School of Drama (1978), Govind Namdev has been part of several popular films including Bandit Queen, Pukar, Raju Chacha and Oh My God among others. Recently, in an interview he opened up about his experience of working with Madhuri Dixit in Prem Granth

Govind Namdev recalls working with Madhuri Dixit in Prem Granth

In an interaction with Hindi Rush, Govind Namdev said, “I've become a fan of Madhuri in this matter. If a new actor who is nervous and conscious gets such cooperation from a high-level actor, then they can give their 100 per cent. Usually, it doesn't happen. An actress stays in her own aura. But she cooperated a lot, since the beginning."

File photo of Govind Namdev and Madhuri Dixit | Source: Instagram

Govind further shared, “Her attitude made me very comfortable. We shot the scene almost at the end...I used to fold my hands and say, 'I'm going to do this'. She used to say, 'Yes, okay'. She made very free. What was the temperament of the scene... (main darr raha tha ki kuch oonch neech na ho jaaye) I was also scared that something untoward or wrong shouldn't happen with the number one heroine, and things could go bad between us."

For the unversed, Prem Granth was released on May 24, 1996. Helmed by Rajiv Kapoor the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, Reema Lagoo and Himani Shivpuri among others.

Poster of Prem Granth | Source: IMDb

Govind Namdev and Madhuri Dixit’s rise to stardom

Govind Namdev made his debut in films as a cop in David Dhawan directorial Shola Aur Shabnam (1992). He has often played the role of villain in numerous movies. Govind has been part of several films including Singham Returns, Sam Bahadur, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Radhe, Heroine, Ajay Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Dum Maaro Dum among others. He has bagged several accolades including Osian Cine Fan International Award for Best Actor in 2012, Madhya Pradesh Ratna and Maharashtra Kala Niketan Film Award among others.

File photo of Govind Namdev | Source: IMDb

Madhuri Dixit made her debut in 1984 film Abodh. She established herself as one of the prominent actresses in Bollywood with 1988 film Tezaab. She has been part of several top-grossing fils including Dil, Beta, Dil To Pagal Hai, Ram Lakhan, Lajja, Devdas and Gulaab Gang among others.

File photo of Madhuri Dixit | Source: IMDb