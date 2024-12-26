Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Daughter Dua's First Christmas Celebration Has This In Common With Raha Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among Bollywood's most adored couples and recently embraced parenthood in September 2024 as they welcomed their little daughter Dua. Amid Christmas festivities, the Kalki AD2898 actress shared a special glimpse of her first Christmas celebration with her daughter Dua and the photos as always quickly went viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua’s 1st Christmas celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared a special picture soaked in love and festive spirit. She shared a close-up image of their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Amidst the traditionally decorated sparkling lights, red balls, and other small hangings, the actress put up three transparent baubles. They were tied with classic red and black ribbon and filled with dried flower decorations. However, the highlight was that those transparent baubles were personalized for her small family with their names "Ranveer," "Deepika," and "Dua" written on them in golden letters. This small yet meaningful addition to their celebration showcased the warmth between the family of three. Padukone's caption, which she penned, "My heart is full #gratitude," with some red heart and evil eye emojis.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh introduced baby Dua to paparazzi

On December 23, new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a special meet-and-greet event for the members of the paparazzi. The couple organised the exclusive event to make the media personnel meet their infant daughter Dua Padukone Singh. However, the actors made sure no photos of the baby were ed during the interaction.