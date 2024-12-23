Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi In A Private Event, Inside Photos Go Viral

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh : The Bollywood couple embraced parenthood for the first time on September 8 earlier this year. Nearly four months after welcoming their daughter, the couple hosted a private meet and greet event for the paparazzi members in Mumbai. Inside photos from the event are now doing rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh introduce baby Dua to paparazzi

On December 23, new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a special meet-and-greet event for the members of the paparazzi. The couple organised the exclusive event to make the media personnel meet their infant daughter Dua Padukone Singh. However, the actors made sure no photos of the baby were ed during the interaction.

For the private event, Deepika Padukone donned a pink-coloured halter-neck dress. The new mom was glowing in a no-makeup look. She kept the outfit simple with no accessories and tresses open. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, showed up in a white shirt teamed with a matching bottom. The husband and wife duo posed with the paparazzi members and interacted with them at the special event. The media personnel who caught the first glimpse of baby Dua described her as ‘angelic’.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh revealed name of their daughter on Diwali

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Announcing the joyful news, they wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”