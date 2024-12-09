Search icon
Published 14:52 IST, December 9th 2024

Deepika Padukone Returns To Mumbai With Daughter Dua After Attending Diljit's Bangalore Concert

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport with her 3-month-old daughter Dua, days after enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai aiport with daughter Dua | Image: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood for the first time recently. The couple welcomed a baby girl on September 8. Shortly after giving birth, the Piku actress flew to her hometown Bengaluru along with her daughter, Dua. Weeks after the same, the mother-daughter duo returned to Mumbai and were spotted at the private airport.

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai with Dua 

On December 9, Deepika Padukone was spotted arriving at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The actress held her baby daughter in Dua in her arms as she made her way from the terminal to the car. Photos and videos of the same are now viral.

Deepika has not yet revealed the face of her daughter in the public eye. The actress, along with her husband Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru on November 8. She has returned to Mumbai after almost a month-long stay in her hometown. her return comes a day after she attended the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Bengaluru and joined the singer on stage.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh revealed the name of their daughter on Diwali

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh: ‘Dua’ meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.” The power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8. Announcing the joyful news, they wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”

Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year. Rumours about Deepika expecting her first child began circulating on social media after she was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA Awards, where she appeared as a presenter.

 

Updated 15:20 IST, December 9th 2024

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

