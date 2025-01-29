Deva Advance Booking Day 1: High Interest But Low Collections For Shahid Kapoor Starrer, Deets Inside

Deva Advance Booking Day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer cop action drama Deva is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. The movie comes at a time when Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force is performing well at the box office and will put a dent in the collection of the upcoming release. Meanwhile, the anticipation for Deva is good and slowly rising. The day 1 booking report of the film is also here.

Shahid Kapoor plays the titular role in Deva | Image: X

Deva advance booking opens on a slow note

According to a report in Sacnilk, Deva has sold 3871 tickets so far and collected ₹5.85 lakh for its opening day. With two days to go before its release, the numbers are expected to rise. Till now, Mumbai, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have emerged as the biggest markets for the film. Haryana and Gujarat centers are also expected to contribute significantly to its business.

Shahid Kapoor at Deva promotions | Image: X

Shahid plays a cop in Deva

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. “It’s an aggressive character but Deva is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’?” the actor shared during a press meet in New Delhi recently.

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews | Image: X