Published 22:37 IST, January 31st 2025
Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Registers Low Biz, Fails To Enter List Of His Top 10 Openers
After the moderate success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Shahid Kapoor is hoping to secure a hit with Deva, which released on January 31.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva hit the big screens on January 31 amid low buzz. The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who is said to have remade his 2013 hit Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the Bollywood star. The low anticipation of the film also resulted in below-average collection on the opening day. While the occupancy struggled to hit the 10 percent mark by evening, the night shows provided some relief. The movie's opening day collections landed a little above ₹5 crore mark, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.
Shahid Kapoor's Deva witnesses low opening
According to Box Office India, Deva relied heavily on Maharashtra regions to register a strong opening. However, in Mumbai and Pune, the movie showed less pull than anticipated. Additionally, regions like NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Central India are faring poorly for the cop thriller. As a result, Deva struggled around the ₹5 crore mark on its opening day. However, it did not manage to grab a spot in his top 10 openers, landing behind Haider at the 11th spot.
After the moderate success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Shahid would have hoped to secure a hit with Deva. However, only a strong jump on Saturday and Sunday can save the film in its opening weekend.
What's missing in Deva?
Fan reviews on social media have suggested that Deva is a decent film. While Shahid and Pooja Hegde's performances in the movie have been liked by the audiences, the screenplay has been dubbed as "stretched" and "boring". No songs in the movie and limited promotions can also be seen as contributors to the film's lackluster showing at the ticket window.
Updated 22:51 IST, January 31st 2025