Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Registers Low Biz, Fails To Enter List Of His Top 10 Openers

Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva hit the big screens on January 31 amid low buzz. The movie is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who is said to have remade his 2013 hit Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the Bollywood star. The low anticipation of the film also resulted in below-average collection on the opening day. While the occupancy struggled to hit the 10 percent mark by evening, the night shows provided some relief. The movie's opening day collections landed a little above ₹5 crore mark, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Deva | Image: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor's Deva witnesses low opening

According to Box Office India, Deva relied heavily on Maharashtra regions to register a strong opening. However, in Mumbai and Pune, the movie showed less pull than anticipated. Additionally, regions like NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Central India are faring poorly for the cop thriller. As a result, Deva struggled around the ₹5 crore mark on its opening day. However, it did not manage to grab a spot in his top 10 openers, landing behind Haider at the 11th spot.

Deva also stars Pooja Hegde with Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati | Image: IMDb

After the moderate success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Shahid would have hoped to secure a hit with Deva. However, only a strong jump on Saturday and Sunday can save the film in its opening weekend.

What's missing in Deva?